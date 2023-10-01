This swimming baby otter makes all my problems go away

Watching this swimming baby otter is the ultimate bandaid for all of life's problems. I can hardly believe that something so cute exists. I love how big the baby otter's fluffy head is compared to the rest of its body. It's little squeal has sent me over the edge, though.

I think otters may be my new favorite animals. Here are some fun otter facts: Otters are not just extremely cute and endearing, they are also highly intelligent animals. They have been known to use tools, like rocks, to crack open shellfish.

Otters are social creatures, and often live amongst tightly-knit family groups.