Disney sued over massive wedgie

A guest sliding down the Humunga Kowabunga waterslide at Disney's Typhoon Lagoon waterpark has filed suit after suffering a wedgie so powerful she was hospitalized. The lawsuit also maintains that her husband also merits compensation due to the wife's inability to service him.

CNN:

She experienced severe internal pain, the suit says, and blood rushed from between her legs. She was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and was later transported to another hospital to see a specialist for repair of gynecologic injuries. Court documents say that McGuinness suffered "severe and permanent bodily injury" as well as impacts including mental anguish and lost earnings.

In addition to the count of negligence, a second count, "loss of consortium," relates to Emma McGuinness' husband, Edward McGuinness.

"As a direct and proximate result of Disney's negligence as described above, Edward McGuinness has suffered loss of his wife's care, comfort, consortium, support and services," the complaint reads.

Emma and Edward McGuinness are suing for compensatory damages and taxable costs and are demanding a jury trial.