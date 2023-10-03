Man beats world record for fastest time to cross a greased pole

Crossing a greased pole isn't everyone's idea of fun, but it surely is this fellow's. In fact, he's a Guinness World Record holder for his ability to cross a greased pole faster than anyone.

The pole has officially been crossed when a person grabs the flag at the end. Watch the record holder make the treacherous journey from one end of the pole to the other at an alarmingly fast speed; 3.04 seconds.

Falling off the greased pole into the foam pit looks like no big deal. The possibility of slipping and doing the splits on the pole seems like a horrendous experience.