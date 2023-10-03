Republican presidential primary leader prefers dying by electrocution to shark attack

Former President Donald J. Trump, currently leading all challengers in the Republican presidential primary, revealed this week that if given a choice between dying by electrocution and by shark attack, he would choose electrocution. "I will take electrocution every single time," he stressed.

Slurring his words, Trump starts riffing about how he would rather be electrocuted to death than be eaten by a shark. pic.twitter.com/yqPrxWRzN3 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 1, 2023

Massive corruption, fraud, indictments, and insurrection aside, how about this hypothetical choice: If you suspect two older candidates for office may be declining, would you rather the elderly man who speaks rationally but softly and at times haltingly, or the elderly man who screams demented non sequiturs about sharks and whales, warns that his opponent will cause World War II, and confuses the current president with a president who was last elected in 2012?