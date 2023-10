Tom Hanks, famed actor and filmmaker, isn't getting paid for the "Tom Hanks" you might have run into in an online ad for a dental plan. It's an AI clone, he writes, and "I have nothing to do with it."

"BEWARE!! There's a video out there promoting some dental plan with an AI version of me. I have nothing to do with it. -Tom Hanks"

I like the imperative, allcaps BEWARE!!, as if unconvincing AI Tom Hanks might bite if you get too close to it.