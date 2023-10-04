Play classic video poker (for free) in the browser

Classic Video Poker simulates playing an old-timey machine, complete with curvy, glowy cathode ray tube, and even puts $25 in your pocket. It's a lot of fun and has a strong sense of "aesthetic completion," in that I don't know if the concept at hand could be implemented much better. [via] The anonymous creator reports being a recent refugee of Unity's greed implosion—and is delighted to have found a powerful alternative in Godot.

Godot is pretty amazing in my opinion. Wrote this game over a few days and was productive in Godot basically instantly. I couldn't get up and running in Unreal despite trying a few times.

Two suggestions: the CRT effect is maybe a little too strong and hazy. If it's gonna be this baked you have to also simulate burn-in, the dim gray reflection of yourself sinking into misery, and the stench of old cigarettes. Maybe let me turn it off. Second: next do the type of video poker where it plays a hundred hands at once and you sit there just drowning in probabilities!