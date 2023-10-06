California teacher charged after allegedly driving to school and teaching class drunk

A teacher at Nuestro Elementary School in Live Oak, California, north of Sacramento, was escorted out of her second-grade class by Sheriff's deputies Monday after someone claimed that she was drunk. She failed a sobriety test, blew twice the legal limit hours later, and was arrested and charged with DUI after footage showed she had driven to school.

A letter about the incident has been sent to Nuestro Elementary families. "While we are limited in what we can share as this is both a personnel matter and a matter being investigated by law enforcement, what we can confirm is that a long-term substitute will be in the classroom until further notice," wrote Superintendent Dr. Baljinder Dhillon.

How hard is it to get a lift to work? Don't they have Uber in California?