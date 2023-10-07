Car undergoes "lightning test" in 1942 Westinghouse ad

This photo of a car undergoing a lightening test in the 40s, as found in a 1942 advertisement for Westinghouse Electric, is both freaky and beautiful. The wildest part of the photo is the person casually sitting inside of the car. I can't imagine being the guinea pig for a test like this- what if the experiment hadn't worked out in his favor?

The image itself is truly striking to look at, dare I say. It was taken by the Westinghouse Electric Corporation in Pittsburgh.

25,000,000 volts of electricity were present during the test.