Last weekend, a house in Glens Falls, New York appeared to be aflame. The fire department responded to the "confirmed structure fire" that turned out to be… a Halloween display.

According to the firefighters—who were apparently impressed by the display and not frustrated by the false alarm—the simulated flames were generated by "two LED lights, a box fan, a silver sheet," and a fog machine.

image: John Hanley/Shutterstock

(Fox 5)