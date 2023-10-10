Louisiana public school punishes 17-year-old for dancing at a party

A 17-year-old girl in Louisiana was punished by her public school after being seen dancing at an off-campus party during homecoming celebrations in Walker, Louisiana. According to ABC News, she was removed from a student government association, had her college scholarship recommendations withdrawn, and told by the school's principlal, Jason St. Pierre, that she wasn't "living in the Lord's way." The girl's mother says St. Pierre printed out bible verses and highlighted sections for her religious education.

Then the media found out.

In a statement published Sunday on the Livingston Parish Public Schools district Facebook page, St. Pierre reversed course. Citing the significant public attention the episode had received and more time to consider his decision, the principal apologized to the student's family and undid his previous disciplinary plans. He also addressed his invocation of religion.

He's now "on leave," you know, like cops. But here's something cops generally don't do: follow kids on social media then have one-on-one meetings with them involving secular threats and religious incentives.