PS5 slim edition coming

Sony today announced the slim edition of its PlayStation 5 console, reducing its size by 30% and its weight by 18%. An ultra-HD Blu-ray drive, and a vertical stand—so it looks the way it does in the ad—are optional accessories. It comes with 1TB of storage.

As the holiday season approaches, we are excited to share that we have a new PS5 model launching. To address the evolving needs of players, our engineering and design teams collaborated on a new form factor that provides greater choice and flexibility. The same technology features that make PS5 the best to play are packed into a smaller form factor, along with an attachable Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive and a 1TB SSD for more internal storage.

Available next month for $450, or $500 with the optical drive. The stand is $30.