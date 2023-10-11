DOJ intends to prove what Trump was up to with those stolen documents

Trump stole documents and stored them in his chandeliered bathroom at Mar-A-Lago. This alone is a crime, but as part of the Department of Justice's document stealing case against the out-on-bail, charged with multiple felonies Republican front-runner for President, they claim to know why and will prove it in court.

There has been much speculation as to why Trump would have done this, and the buffoon has confessed to the action while maintaining it wasn't illegal or that he somehow claims ownership of the US Government's secret documents. The Washington Post found a sentence in a recent DOJ filing that says it knows "what Trump intended in retaining them" and intends to prove those intentions in court.

Washington Post: