DOJ intends to prove what Trump was up to with those stolen documents

Trump stole documents and stored them in his chandeliered bathroom at Mar-A-Lago. This alone is a crime, but as part of the Department of Justice's document stealing case against the out-on-bail, charged with multiple felonies Republican front-runner for President, they claim to know why and will prove it in court.
There has been much speculation as to why Trump would have done this, and the buffoon has confessed to the action while maintaining it wasn't illegal or that he somehow claims ownership of the US Government's secret documents. The Washington Post found a sentence in a recent DOJ filing that says it knows "what Trump intended in retaining them" and intends to prove those intentions in court.
Where things could get even hairier for Trump is if the government can demonstrate that he intended to use the documents for some purpose. And at least in one case, the government has gestured toward to a potential purpose.
Perhaps the most significant document in the indictment deals with a plan for attacking Iran, which Trump allegedly showed to a writer and a publisher. A recording of the scene has been made public.
The document and recording are significant because they show Trump acknowledging, in real time, that the document is classified and that he never declassified it — contrary to his public suggestions about the documents. (Trump had also initially said the document didn't exist and that his talk was mere bravado — before Smith's team added the actual alleged document to a superseding indictment.)
But they're also significant because they showed Trump actually apparently using the documents for a purpose: in the service of going after a target of his ire, his chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark A. Milley.