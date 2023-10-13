Man makes bomb threat on flight to Australia, fighter jets escort plane back to Singapore airport

An Australian man reportedly made a bomb threat 40 minutes into a Scoot flight from Singapore to Perth on Thursday, forcing the plane to make an immediate U-turn and head back to Changi airport. And two F-15SG fighter jets immediately showed up to escort the plane back, according to Singapore Defense Minister Ng Eng Hen via 9News.com.au. (See video below, posted by Media Warrior.)

But passengers, who had no idea what was going on, were told they were returning because of "minor issues," according to AP News. It's not clear how the 30-year-old gentleman made the threat, or if there was actually a bomb on board.

"Scoot is assisting the authorities with their investigations. As this is a security matter, we regret that we are unable to provide further details," an airline spokesperson said.

The man was arrested for "criminal intimidation" after landing, and police are still investigating.