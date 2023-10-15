This BirdBike eBike is a great buy during our version of Prime Day, now under $900!

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

TL;DR: You can get an electric bike for only $899.97 (reg. $2299) during Deal Days with free shipping included! Choose from white or gray to suit your preference.

We get it. Biking is fun if you're into extreme sports. But just cycling willy-nilly on a random Wednesday can get a little repetitive. If you're like us, you'll want a little thrill in your throttle. The BirdBike eBike (5-star rated!) is a great way to fulfill the need for (safe!) speed.

Fortunately, during our version of Prime Day, you can grab this innovative electric bike in white or gray for only $899.97 (reg. $2299) with free shipping included. You'll have to hurry since this deal ends October 15th!

Driving this bike is super easy since the throttle lies conveniently on the handlebar. Going the distance is just a squeeze away, while climbing hilly streets on the BirdBike gets a power boost. Speaking of full power, the 500W powerful motor and a max speed of 20MPH, so you'll never be late to work (sorry, boss!) or play again.

If you're going too fast to see the logistics, the backlit dash display on the handlebar lets you keep track of your speed, distance, pedal assist mode, battery life, and more. This is great for night rides when you're in an unknown land, being ambitious, or engaging in new adventures like camping.

Even better, the 36V/12.8Ah removable battery gives you about a 50-mile range, providing enough stride to cover your commute, that morning ride, or time with the family. This battery power is even certified to meet top standards for ebikes. Plus, its high-performance carbon drive train means it can handle the roughest roads, and you'll never need chain maintenance again!

And don't worry about anyone jacking this bad boy. The BirdBike is equipped with an anti-theft alarm with a 120dB warning sound, so the villain never gets the happy ending (or full functioning of their hearing!) ever again.

During Deal Days, get this powerful ebike for just $899.97 with these options:

Shipping is included. No coupon is required, but this deal ends October 15th at 11:59pm Pacific!

Prices subject to change.