Thrift shopping photographer finds a Canon lens worth $1400 for $7

A photographer describes the joy he felt at finding a 50mm f1,2 lens for sale at a Portland thrift shop. The keen-eyed deal seeker had been watching this location, where he knows Goodwill sends all its area camera donations. The lens marked at $7 is a super deal.

The 50mm lens is one of the most useful around. Referred to as a Normal lens, because it nearly reflects what the average human eye sees, I have not taken mine off my Nikkormat in years.

Petapixel: