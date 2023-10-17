Spy on the spies with this must-have hidden camera detector for just $35

TL;DR: You can take the Scout Hidden Camera Detector with you anywhere to secure your privacy, and it's on sale right now for just $34.99 (reg. $89)!

We've all become so accustomed to doing everything we can to protect our privacy online that we sometimes forget about safeguarding it in real life. However, hearing one more tale of a hidden camera found in an unexpected place serves as a potent reminder. Fortunately, the Scout Hidden Camera Detector makes it easy to find hidden cameras anywhere for only $34.99 (reg. $89)!

The Scout is so simple to operate that anyone can find it easy to use. For instance, if you suspect a camera is hidden in your vacation rental, simply stand five to fifteen feet away from each potential hiding spot. Hold the Scout to your eye with the LED lights pointing outward, look through the aperture, and press the button that turns on the LEDs.

You can choose between solid or flashing lights – most people prefer the flashing mode. Essentially, the powerful LEDs will automatically reflect off any camera lens they hit. So, if a pinpoint of red light is shining at you, it could very well be a hidden camera. Whether it's a tiny spy camera, a phone camera, or CCTV, your Scout camera detector will find it! No wonder it boasts a near-perfect 4.9 out of 5-star rating.

Of course, the Scout won't be of much use if you don't have it with you. But at just 7" x 4.2" x 1.4", it can fit into your bag, purse, or even a pocket, making it easy to carry anywhere. After all, hidden cameras have even been discovered in public bathrooms (yuck!).

Even though the Scout is user-friendly, a practice camera lens and an instruction manual are included with your purchase so you can practice until you are entirely proficient. The unit runs on two AAA batteries, which are also included.

There's even a built-in motion-activated camera that records anyone in front of it in high-resolution video. So, once you're done searching for hidden cameras, you can use the Scout as a personal security camera.

Secure your privacy in public and private spaces.

Gain peace of mind when you get Scout Hidden Camera Detector today for just $34.99!

Prices subject to change.