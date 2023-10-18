This $250 Bluetooth record player is a great gift for the music lover in your life (or yourself!)

TL;DR: If you need a brand new statement piece for your house that also doubles as a great holiday gift for music lovers, the Mbeat Hi-Fi Turntable could do the trick. It's now on sale for only $249.99 (reg. $369)!

When you live in a world where everything is amazingly tiny and portable, it's almost impossible to go back to the basics. Vinyl fans may especially find it arduous to find a piece of furniture that both marries the love of the craft and has a super modern flare.

If you're looking for something that fits the needs of both the kids (Gen Z, anybody?) and the old souls (we're kidding, you're not that old!), this classic hi-fi turntable from Mbeat could do the trick. Now, it's on sale for only $249.99 (reg. $369)!

Working as a fully manual, belt-drive turntable, you can play your favorite records while simultaneously blasting said albums on a Bluetooth speaker for the world to hear. Designed to dampen unwanted vibrations and minimize noise (like your roommate's snoring), you can enjoy your tunes to the max, as the Mbeat turntable boasts improved tracking so your records sound absolutely pristine. No wonder it's got a 4.2-star rating on Amazon!

With a specially engineered suspended sub-chassis mechanism, you'll also benefit from low-frequency acoustical feedback to your vinyl, enhancing its sound. Other nifty features you'll find this bad boy has are its built-in Bluetooth receiver, built-in pre-amplifier, four built-in speakers, tone and pitch control, 33/45 rpm playback, and much more. There's no stopping what you can jam to using the Mbeat turntable!

Because we know space is a huge deal to everyone, this turntable saves a lot of it. Seriously! This retro-style turntable is super compact as well as incredibly aesthetically pleasing. And, it includes an anti-resonance MDF plinth of simulated American walnut veneer finish, so you'll get the look of an expensive antique without paying the hefty price tag (phew!). You'll also get the sepia-tone dust cover and a full-sized platter for an extra effect.

Enjoy the aesthetics and sound of vinyl without sacrificing style. Or, snag this turntable as a holiday gift for the vinyl lover in your life!

