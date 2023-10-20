As Jordan prepares for yet another vote, Republicans rage against Matt Gaetz (video)

Step right up, folks! Another day, another speakerless chaos act awaits.

After twice-failed candidate Gym Jordan hit the pause button yesterday, saying he supported Speaker pro tem Patrick McHenry to temporarily fill in until January, he's now back in the running with another vote expected this morning at 10am. The dizzying turnaround came about after Kevin McCarthy ouster Matt Gaetz rejected the idea of a "speaker-lite" and his sidekick Marjorie Taylor Greene agreed. Meanwhile, Republicans raged against Matt Gaetz and the eight who got them into this mess in the first place, as seen in the Politico montage video below.

"I told him to sit down. I think the entire conference screamed at him," McCarthy said about Gaetz. "The whole country I think could scream at Matt Gaetz right now."

"A lot of people really are still healing from the motion to vacate. They're upset with the eight people that caused chaos," said Rep. Warren Davidson (R–OH).

"The eight who did this clearly did not have a plan," said Rep. Mike Waltz (R–FL). "Where I come from, as a veteran, if you're going to blow a bridge, you better have another one to cross."

And there's more where this came from. So unless Jordan's bully campaign — including menacing texts and death threats — has finally gotten through to the 22 Republican holdouts, the circus act will continue with no end in sight.

Front page thumbnail image: lev radin / shutterstock.com