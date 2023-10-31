A website run by the wife of House Speaker Mike Johnson disappeared yesterday. In operation since 2018, Kelly Johnson has operated a counseling service with an unusual and invasive interest in other people's sexual lives, and compares homosexuality with bestiality and incest.

"We believe and [sic] the Bible teaches that any form of sexual immorality, such as adultery, fornication, homosexuality, bisexual conduct, bestiality, incest, pornography or any attempt to change one's sex, or disagreement with one's biological sex, is sinful and offensive to God," says the services operating agreement.

As reported in Huffpost, Johnson's "website was live on Friday but had been pulled down by Saturday afternoon, according to metadata captured by the Wayback Machine, a service that archives internet sites."

