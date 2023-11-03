See the first trailer for "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes"

The first trailer for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes was just released. The movie is due to come out in May, 2024.
This will be the fourth installment of the Planet of the Apes reboot franchise. The premise, as described on Wikipedia:
Generations after the events of War for the Planet of the Apes (2017), many ape clans have emerged in the oasis to which Caesar led his fellow apes, while humans have regressed into a feral state. When the ape leader Proximus Caesar perverts the teachings of Caesar to enslave other clans in search of the last traces of a secret human technology, the ape Noa embarks on a journey to find freedom alongside a human girl.