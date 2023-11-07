Court watchers are unsurprised that Trump's testimony in the New York Attorney General's lawsuit appears to sink one of his most likely avenues of appeal. By agreeing the documents already declared fraudulent were used "to induce" banks to lend to him is Trump admitting to a vital facet of the lawsuit. The documents were created to help him get more and better loans; by defrauding banks, Trump made more money, and they made less.

The New York civil fraud trial has shown the Trump Organization's strategy was to create documents that serve whatever purpose they need, and now Donald has admitted one of those purposes was to garner loans from financial institutions which is again using fraudulent documents to defraud.

Raw Story: