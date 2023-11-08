Ever popular in New York City, Ivanka Trump was greeted by jeers, boos, and chants of "Crime Family" as she oozed from her limo upon arrival at the Courthouse. Ordered to testify in the fraud trial threatening to destroy the Trump organization and paper fortune, Ivanka ran out of wiggle room after the last of her appeals failed. Having tried everything from "I'm not really with them" to "I am busy taking my kids to school," the daughter of Trump and former senior executive in his business really did not want to appear.
"Crime Family" is a pretty good motto under the Trump crest (likely his golden toilet,) or just the name of his next reality tv foray.
When not busy shuttling their children to school, Ivanka and her husband, Jared, have created another family fortune with the help of the Saudi Royal Family.
Former president Donald Trump's eldest daughter arrived shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday at the New York Supreme Court, where onlookers shouted "crime family" over and over as she made the long walk from a limousine, up the steps to the front door.
Ivanka Trump, who was removed by an appeals court earlier this year as a defendant in the case, will take the stand in the $250 million lawsuit brought by state Attorney General Letitia James after repeated efforts to avoid or delay her testimony were denied by the court.