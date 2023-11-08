The crowd jeers as Ivanka emerges

Ever popular in New York City, Ivanka Trump was greeted by jeers, boos, and chants of "Crime Family" as she oozed from her limo upon arrival at the Courthouse. Ordered to testify in the fraud trial threatening to destroy the Trump organization and paper fortune, Ivanka ran out of wiggle room after the last of her appeals failed. Having tried everything from "I'm not really with them" to "I am busy taking my kids to school," the daughter of Trump and former senior executive in his business really did not want to appear.

"Crime Family" is a pretty good motto under the Trump crest (likely his golden toilet,) or just the name of his next reality tv foray.

JUST IN: Ivanka Trump arrives at a Manhattan courthouse, where she is expected to testify in her father's $250 million civil fraud case.



Follow live updates on the trial: https://t.co/b8X69xG3mz pic.twitter.com/gMcWUW196c — ABC News (@ABC) November 8, 2023

When not busy shuttling their children to school, Ivanka and her husband, Jared, have created another family fortune with the help of the Saudi Royal Family.

