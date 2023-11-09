Green Party's Jill Stein launches 2024 presidential bid

Jill Stein, the Green Party's presidential candidate in 2016 and 2012, has launched her third bid for the White House under the slogan "People, planet, peace." Though she barely cracked 1% in 2016, times have changed and President Biden's weak approval ratings suggest hunger on the left, and especially among young voters, for alternatives.

The political system is broken. Over 60% of us now say the two-party establishment has failed us and we need a party that serves the people. I'm running for President to offer a better choice for the people. Join us! Let's put a pro-worker, anti-war, climate emergency agenda front and center in this election and on the ballot across the country

The funny part is how furious Robert Kennedy Jr. supporters are.