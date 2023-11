If you're interested in magic, the occult, tarot and other systems of divination, my friend Michael Hughes produces excellent content on his YouTube channel.



In this video, Michael describes what magic is, why you might want to practice it, what the different flavors are, what to avoid (90% of it is crap), etc.

Michael has a very no-nonsense, pragmatic approach to the subject and emphasizes that you don't have to believe in external supernatural forces to benefit from a magical practice.