Judging by this menu cover, Harvey Weinstein would have felt right at home attending the 66th Annual World Famous Sowbelly Dinner, which took place at the Denver Hilton in 1963.

The seller on eBay described the cover illustration: "Miner is being looked at and confused by a doctor, yet his hand is still pinching a nurse."

The unwanted groping theme continues inside the booklet with a photo of a crying miner fondling a woman's thigh. She doesn't seem happy about it.

[Thanks, Eric!]