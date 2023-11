I want to have as much fun as this alligator is having while sliding down a stream. He reminds me of a little kid at the waterpark. I have the feeling he climbed right back up to go down the slide again after this.

I've never thought an alligator could be this cute until now, but this fellow has changed my mind. I love the way it looks as if he's grinning while belly-sliding down the rocks.

See you later, alligator!