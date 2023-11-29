Ingenious maker Mark Rober, best known for his backyard squirrel obstacle course and porch pirate glitterbombs, has now built an underwater maze to entertain his brilliant octopus.

"This is my pet octopus named Sashimi," Rober explains. "And this is a vault filled with all her favorite food. The only problem is, in order to get to this vault, she'll have to rely on her incredible intelligence and dexterity to make it all the way through this nine-part underwater obstacle course. And just like when I made my backyard obstacle course for squirrels, out of the gate, I will admit in hindsight, I completely underestimated the capabilities of this remarkable creature."

(via Laughing Squid, thanks Lux Sparks-Pescovitz!)