She didn't need a whiteboard to explain this one!

Congressperson Katie Porter tolerates absolutely no bullshit. This Fox reporter's wanton dig at President Biden for having needed time to recover from a root canal is just stupid, and Porter lets her know with a short sentence and a glance.

Porter is one of several highly qualified Congresspeople running for the Senate seat recently vacated by Diane Feinstein. Senator Laphonza Butler, appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, has said she does not intend to run for the seat. Porter is challenged by Congresspeople Barbara Lee and Adam Schiff, both of whom are also stellar members of Congress with incredible records. Some clowns are in the race, like the former star of infomercials, tabloid romance scandals, and Dodger baseball Steve Garvey.