FBI agent carjacked near Capitol Hill

The FBI's carjacking task force is investigating the carjacking of an FBI agent. The off-duty agent's vehicle, owned by the bureau, was taken from them at gunpoint at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday by two men near Capitol Hill. The vehicle was recovered about 15 minutes later in nearby Lincoln Park, but the culprits have yet to be identified or arrested and no description of them has been released.

The number of carjacking incidents in Washington, D.C., this year has more than doubled compared to last year. According to statistics from the Metropolitan Police Department, over 900 incidents have occurred this year so far, 77% of which involved guns.

Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar was the last hapless authority figure to be carjacked in D.C., a mile down the road outside his own D.C. apartment.