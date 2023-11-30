Get this refurbished Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 for only $399.97 as part of our Extended Cyber Monday savings event

TL;DR: Our Extended Cyber Monday savings event is here, and if you're in need of a laptop upgrade, this new-to-you, but previously-owned machine is a more affordable option. Don't let this deal pass you by because the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, 13.5" 8GB 256GB Win10 Pro – Matte Black (Refurbished) is on sale for only $399.97 until 12/3 at 11:59 PM. You won't find this exclusive deal anywhere else!

The thought of purchasing a new laptop at full price can be overwhelming, but there's an easy solution that won't break the bank. Say goodbye to slow start-ups and laggy loading, and invest in this renewed 2019 Microsoft Surface Laptop 3. Powered by a 10th Gen 1.2GHz Intel Core i5 quad-core processor, this mighty machine runs at lightning-fast speeds and won't leave you frustrated with delays.

You'll love the 13.5" PixelSense touchscreen display with integrated Intel Iris Plus Graphics for a more pleasurable user experience. Not to mention, the crystal-clear HD camera and built-in studio mics make video conferencing more fun. With 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD, you'll have plenty of space for storing documents, media, photos, etc.

Equipped with Windows 10 Pro, the Microsoft Surface 3 can multi-task and run several apps simultaneously. Increase productivity, level up the quality of your work, and enjoy up to 11.5 hours of battery life. Connect to Bluetooth and WI-Fi, anywhere you go. The Microsoft Surface 3 makes a great travel companion for someone who's always on the move!

Rated 4.2 out of 5 stars, one verified customer said, "Love my laptop and am very impressed with the quality, and just everything about this purchase. The mate black is beautiful and very chic. Oh, and I love the fact it's a touch screen".

Don't miss this Extended Cyber Monday deal! Get the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, 13.5" 8GB 256GB Win10 Pro – Matte Black (Refurbished) for $399.97 (reg.$844) or 53% off. Hurry, these savings only last until 12/3 at 11:59 PM.

Prices subject to change.