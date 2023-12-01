Cyber Monday sales aren't done yet! Get an Apple TV with a Siri Remote for under $70

TL;DR: Cyber Monday continues for us! You can now get an Apple TV HD 4th Gen, along with a refurbished Siri Remote, for just $69.97. It's the perfect way to upgrade your TV. But make sure to hurry, as this price only lasts through December 3. Cyber Monday? More like Cyber Week!

Cyber Monday can get chaotic, making it easy to miss top-notch sales. Luckily, some of our hottest items have price drops that last throughout the week, including this smart TV and remote combo. It renders any television that supports HDMI into the smart TV of your dreams!

The Apple TV HD 4th Gen has a four-star Macworld rating for a reason: It offers access to thousands of apps, great screen resolution, and speedy streaming. Now, through December 3, you can get it along with a refurbished Siri remote for just $69.97. Considering this bundle is valued at $149, that's a jaw-dropping deal. Oh, and let's not forget: You can get free shipping now, too. No coupons needed!

The Apple TV HD 4th Gen has more than just apps (with 32G storage capacity to keep them all saved to your TV!) and a crisp 1080p HD screen resolution. It also gives you AirPlay, a feature that allows you to stream content from your other devices to your television screen. The sound quality is a plus, too — Dolby Digital Plus 7.1 means surround sound.

All in all, watching your shows, playing your games, and listening to music is simpler and more enjoyable with an Apple TV. (Just a note, however, this set doesn't support 4K.)

The Siri remote, meanwhile, makes it easier than ever to navigate your screens. You can either swipe your finger on the remote's touchscreen surface to select what you need, or talk directly into the built-in microphone to reach Siri to make it happen. You barely press a button with this device!

So, take advantage of this extended Cyber Monday pricing and upgrade your television now. Get the Apple TV HD 4th Gen, along with a refurbished Siri Remote, for just $69.97 through December 3.

Prices subject to change.