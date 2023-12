This folk art Marilyn Monroe beehive sculpture by Birgit Maria Jönsson rules. The wooden sculpture of the cultural icon is great on its own, but as a bonus feature it has a beehive inside of it.

This is one sculpture I would prefer to admire from afar!

There is a special little door for the bees to fly in and out of. Perhaps you can guess where the door is located when I tell you that the sculpture depicts the iconic photo where Monroe's dress is blowing in the wind. Ouch!