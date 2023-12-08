Like saying "fire" in a crowded theater, shouting "bomb" in a crowded plane is never a good idea, as one couple found out when one of them used the loaded word in an argument.

The agitated man and woman were traveling on a Breeze Airways flight headed to Rhode Island from Orlando, but during their explosive spat a father and his daughter told a crew member they heard the couple mention a bomb and wanted to change their seats. This led to an emergency landing, whereupon the couple was arrested.

Once handcuffed (while still on the aircraft), the man showed remorse: "Ladies and gentlemen, I apologize for messing up your travel plans," he said in front of a camera (see video below, posted by News4Jax). And mess them up he did, as the plane was then grounded overnight, leading to very delayed flights for all.

From Business Insider: