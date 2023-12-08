This refurbished Lenovo ThinkCentre M900 makes a great gift for multi-taskers and it's on sale for only $189.99

TL;DR: If you're overdue for a computer upgrade, this renewed desktop is on sale for a fraction of the price of a brand-new one. The Lenovo ThinkCentre M900 Core i5-6500T, 16GB RAM 256GB SSD – Black (Refurbished) is on sale for only $189.99 (reg.$349) until 12/17. Order through 12/7 for on-time holiday delivery. No coupon is needed!

The Lenovo ThinkCentre M900 has a powerful i5-6500T processor with a lightning-fast CPU. Effortlessly run several applications simultaneously, download large media files, stream content, etc. without delay. This machine will help you increase productivity and achieve your daily goals.

This small, but mighty computer has a 256 GB SSD and plenty of storage for all of your important documents, files, photos, and videos. Say goodbye to lag and time-consuming interruptions, the Lenovo ThinkCentre has 16GB of RAM for delivering top-notch performance.

Large desktop setups are a thing of the past. The Lenovo ThinkCentre M900 weighs just under three pounds and fits perfectly in compact workstations. It comes with Windows 10 Pro so you can easily run all standard programs. If you're fresh out of gift ideas, the Lenovo ThinkCentre M900 makes a great holiday surprise for the multi-tasker in your life!

Rated 4 out of 5 stars, one verified reviewer said," I needed a quick replacement for my old desktop computer and did not want to spend a fortune. The Lenovo ThinkCentre M900 set up quickly and has been working extremely well ever since. Great value for the money, highly recommend".

Order the 2015 Lenovo ThinkCentre M900 Core i5-6500T, 16GB RAM 256GB SSD – Black (Refurbished) for $189.99 (reg.$349) or 45% off by 12/7, and get it in time for the holidays! Hurry, these savings only last until 12/17 at 11:59 PM.

Prices subject to change.