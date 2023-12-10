Get where you need to go more faster than ever with this electronic bike — now 67% off

TL;DR: When you ride an electronic bike, you still get the sense of joy (and the exercise!) that comes from cruising along on a regular bike, but it's easier on the lungs and legs. That's what makes it the perfect gift for anyone who wants to spend more time outdoors! The BirdBike, which usually costs $2,299, is now on sale for $749.97 this holiday season. Plus, if you get it by December 14, you get free shipping and arrival guaranteed by Christmas.

Is there any feeling like riding a bike? It's not just a useful way to get around, but it's also a form of exercise that's genuinely fun. So, if you know anyone who wants to focus on workout goals in the new year or simply get more outdoor time, we have the perfect gift: the BirdBike eBike.

The BirdBike is an electronic bike that allows you to reach speeds up to 20 miles per hour. And while it usually costs $2,299, right now, you can get it for just $749.97. That's the best price you'll find on the web, no coupons needed! Plus, you can get free shipping — and a guaranteed Christmas arrival — if you order by December 14. It's the ideal holiday present.

It's not just the low price and free shipping that makes the BirdBike stand out from other electronic rides. No, this bike gets amazing reviews (one user called it a "total game-changer") for a reason: It offers high speeds, top-notch safety features, and a stylish look.

The bike's 500w motor and ultra-strong battery means you can cruise along for long stretches, hitting high speeds — if you choose to press the throttle, that is. We also love the LED dash display, which gives you all the stats you need (speed, distance, battery life, and so on), and the alarm, which keeps your bike safe when you park it.

For many, transportation is the ultimate freedom … and the ultimate gift. So, consider buying your loved one (or yourself!) the BirdBike eBike this holiday season: Get it now for just $749.97. But make sure to hurry, as this price only lasts through December 17.

Prices subject to change.