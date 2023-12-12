How bad can three cats be? These naughty kitties will show you (video)

If you're looking for "the naughtiest cat trio on TikTok," I've found them!

"They're just cats…How bad can they be?" says the caption on a recent video.

And then Guccie, Lindo and Prince answer the question in just 25 seconds, showing us just what some of their kitty shenanigans look like: climbing into kitchen cabinets, opening up the fridge door, fiddling with the stove knobs, shredding paper blinds, unrolling toilet paper rolls, and other adventurous activities that they've surely been banned from. Watch them in action below from their page that's appropriately named Three Nawty Cats.