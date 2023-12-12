Turn your iPad into a laptop with this magic keyboard, now $160 off

TL;DR: An iPad offers plenty — but it's nothing compared to a laptop without a keyboard. That's where the Apple Magic Keyboard Folio for iPad 10th Gen. Typically retailing for $249, this open box model is currently available fror just $84.97 but you need to order by December 14 to ensure it arrives for the holidays.

Apple products are ultra-popular for a reason: They're known for being sleek, stylish, and easy to use. But while iPads are some of the most popular tablets available, they do have drawbacks. The Apple Magic Keyboard Folio for iPad 10th Gen erases them, though.

With the Apple Magic Keyboard Folio for iPad 10th Gen, you can turn your iPad into your own laptop. Such a luxe Apple accessory usually costs $249, you can now get it for just $84.97 through our extended Cyber Monday sale. No coupons needed! Just take advantage of this sale price through December 14.

The Magic Keyboard Folio does exactly what it suggests: It connects with an iPad 10th Gen to give you the experience of typing on a keyboard, which is both simpler and easier on your wrists than the swiping mechanisms usually employed to navigate an iPad. Whether you want to type an essay or surf the web, this keyboard makes using the iPad significantly more comfortable.

Of course, the reason this iPad keyboard is so affordable is because it's "open box." This means it isn't brand new — but it might as well be. Open Box refers to extra products available from a store, products that customers may have tested out. This shouldn't put you off, though. These open box products have been checked out to confirm they're still as good as new and their packaging is still valid.

So, whether you'd like to surprise someone with a cool new Apple accessory you're you'd like to upgrade your own setup, the Apple Magic Keyboard Folio for iPad 10th Gen makes for a perfect gift. Get it now for just $84.97, but order by December 14 for a timely holiday arrival.

Prices subject to change.