A couple in Virginia has been arrested after seven elementary school students ate gummy bears that were tainted with traces of fentanyl. The children had all shared the gummies from a plastic baggie that one of the students had brought from home. The baggie was later tested and found to be coated with fentanyl residue.

Five of the children, all fourth graders, were hospitalized with symptoms including headaches, nausea, muscle spasms, and vomiting. Fortunately, they stabilized and were later released. From CNN: