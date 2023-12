Representative Jared Moskowitz hired kicked-to-the-curb George Santos via Cameo to record a Hannukah greeting to MAGA extremist James Comer.

Florida ain't all bad! Representative Moskowitz knows George Santos'll do anything for a buck, legal or illegal, so it seems a natural move to ask him to record a "greeting" for Comer. Santos went for it, and seems to enjoy reading the personalized message.

A festival of lights, indeed.