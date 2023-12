"I've been dabbling around with the CH32V003, a 32-bit RISC-V microcontroller that's unbelievably cheap," writes Tim Alex Jacobs, ominously. The resulting creation is the "smallest and worst" USB MIDI synthesizer known to mankind.

To be clear, no one is competing with me. No one is vying for the title of the smallest and worst midi synthesizer. But that's not going to stop me

This is what the internet's for.