Explore more with this handheld portable microscope for only $81.99

Looking to add something fun to your explorer toolkit? Get a closer look with the Portable Handheld Pocket LCD Microscope with a 4" Screen, and it's only $81.99 (reg. $100).

Whether you're looking at bugs or reading tiny print, adults and children alike can enjoy this nifty microscope. Forget having to look down a barrel, the Portable Handheld Pocket Microscope has a 4-inch LCD screen for extra sharp viewing. Enjoy 1080FHD picture quality, 80x more magnification, and eight adjustable LED lights.

The best part of this handheld microscope? Snap photos or record videos, and capture that rare plant to preserve the memory forever. Compatible with both PCs and Macs, download the respectable apps and connect via USB to view media. Show off your findings to family and friends—you never know what you'll discover!

This portable and lightweight microscope weighs only 0.47 pounds and makes the perfect travel companion for all of your adventures. Tuck it away in your pocket or bag, and take it with you anywhere you go. The rechargeable battery makes it easy to power up when you're on the go. It also comes with a wrist strap and carrying bag for effortless transport.

Rated 4.3 out of 5 stars, one verified reviewer said, "Our 12-year-old loves this gift! It's an easy microscope to use, and very portable. She has investigated everything from hair, fingernails, snowflakes, plant leaves, etc. Now our 7-year-old wants one for her birthday!"

Discover a new micro world with this easy to use and super portable microscope. It makes the perfect companion for anyone interested in seeing the world differently.

Stop straining your eyes and zoom in! Get the Portable Handheld Pocket LCD Microscope with 4" Screen for $81.99 (reg.$100) or 18% off.

