Visit the Fairy Doors Trail in the town of Denmark, Australia

In the town of Denmark, Australia you can take an enchanting walk along this fairy doors trail. This magical walk along the Denmark river is sprinkled with wooden fairy houses and fairy art. I love the rustic, handmade look to these little wooden houses.
The hiking trail looks like it's in a wonderful location with a great view of the river. This seems like a perfect day trip to take if you're in the area, especially with your kids.
From Atlas Obscura:
"The Denmark Fairy Doors Trail was first brought to the attention of the public in 2021 by local resident and photographer Ian Rorke, who was taking photographs of local wildlife and said he stumbled upon some fairies after hearing a tapping noise.
As the story goes, he then came across a small wooden house and this led to the construction of many more similar dwellings. The small wooden houses can be found nestled behind bushes and on the tree bases and the vibrant colours light up the wooded riverside area in a remarkable way. The trail in total is approximately 3.8 kilometers and takes visitors along the banks of both sides of the Denmark River."