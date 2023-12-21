Visit the Fairy Doors Trail in the town of Denmark, Australia

In the town of Denmark, Australia you can take an enchanting walk along this fairy doors trail. This magical walk along the Denmark river is sprinkled with wooden fairy houses and fairy art. I love the rustic, handmade look to these little wooden houses.

The hiking trail looks like it's in a wonderful location with a great view of the river. This seems like a perfect day trip to take if you're in the area, especially with your kids.

From Atlas Obscura: