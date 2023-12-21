Woman posed as Waffle House worker and stole from the register after her fake shift

At around 7pm last Wednesday, a woman showed up at a Waffle House in Riverdale, Georgia wearing a Waffle House uniform and told the other employees she had an evening shift. Two hours later though, she suddenly walked off the job.

Turns out though, she didn't work there at all. Before splitting the scene, she allegedly took $130 from the cash register. The restaurant management didn't realize what happened until the next day,

According to Yahoo! News, "the manager told police it's possible the woman worked at another Waffle House location where a similar theft occurred."

Is that theft or getting paid a living wage?