When this horse saw his human friend making a snow angel, he decided to join in on the fun. The horse walks over to her as she's laying in the snow and lays down next to her, rolling around on his back.

This is one of the cutest things I've seen. I love how the horse didn't want to be left out of the fun, so he copied what she was doing. What a smart and fun-loving horse!

I wish I could see what the horse's snow angel looked like afterwards.