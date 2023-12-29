You have two noses, the US Army mulled yerba mate for soldiers, and 79 other startling facts

From Hawaii's feral chicken problem to snowstorms on Mars, Pablo Escobar's hippopotamuses, and the US's lifeguard shortage, The Atlantic is a great source of well-reported and intriguing stories about unusual topics. The editors have just published a fascinating list "81 Things That Blew Our Minds in 2023." Here are some of them:

"81 Things That Blew Our Minds in 2023" (The Atlantic)