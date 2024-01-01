Spiders building webs on deer antlers

Here are some pictures of spiders who have built their webs between the antlers of deer. Spiders benefit from having these on-the-go webs because their chances of catching food are higher as the deer moves around.
The spider gets a free ride, and the deer gets to look cool and goth with a spider web hanging above its head. It's a win-win situation for both parties!
From Lost Found Art on Instagram:
"Commensalism: an association between two organisms in which one benefits and the other derives neither benefit nor harm. The unique relationship between spiders and deer.
Spiders make webs in deer's and similar animals' horns and antlers which enhances the probability to catch food because of the random movement of the deer."