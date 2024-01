A frisky young golden retriever plays and acts just like her much older four-legged sibling — who just happens to be a cat.

From taking a snooze on the highest flat surface in the room to play-fighting with her paws to lounging on a window sill, it's pretty clear who raised this feline pooch.

Watch the ginger dog-and-kitty duo in action in the TikTok video below, posted by Waffles and Maple.

Via Newsweek