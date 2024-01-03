Loyal goose does her best to "protect" her Great Pyrenees doggo (video)

Although Great Pyrenees dogs are known for their reputation as stellar protectors of goats and other livestock, one goose didn't get the memo.

"Sally doesn't know the goats are actually SUPPOSED to stay with the dogs," says her TikTok page.

And so she takes it upon herself to protect her Great Pyrenees sibling from the family-friendly goats, chasing the little guys away every time they come around to play. She then spreads her wings as she proudly waddles over to the big doggo for a high five. (See video below, posted by greatpyrenees.tune.44.)

Via Newsweek

Front page thumbnail image: COLOMBO NICOLA / shutterstock.com