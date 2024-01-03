"Your reckless words put my family in danger" — Jimmy Kimmel threatens Aaron Rodgers for connecting him to Jeffrey Epstein

Jimmy Kimmel has threatened to sue football quarterback Aaron Rodgers for insinuating that Kimmel's name would appear in sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's list of associates, reports Variety.

Rodgers was a guest on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. When the conversation turned to the soon-to-be-revealed list of Jeffrey Epstein's associates, Rodgers said, "There are a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, really hoping that doesn't come out." He added, "I'll tell you what, if that list comes out, I definitely will be popping some sort of bottle."

It's likely to be a bottle of gee-I'm-an-idiot juice, because his accusation could land him in legal hot water.

Jimmy Kimmel responded to Rodgers' accusation with a public letter posted to Twitter: "Dear Asshole: for the record, I've not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any 'list' other than the clearly phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can't seem to distinguish from reality. Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up, and we will debate the facts further in court."