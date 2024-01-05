Ever seen a marble play music via bouncing through a xylophone-and-banana Rube Goldberg machine?

This video is so cool! It features a marble bouncing through a giant, elaborate musical Rube Goldberg machine made out of colorful xylophone keys, bananas, and coconuts, playing the song "I Wanna Be Like You" from Disney's The Jungle Book.

If I didn't know better, I'd think this "marble music" was real, and that someone had spent an incomprehensible number of hours building it. In fact, although it looks incredibly realistic, it's not a physical creation, but rather a digital masterpiece dreamed up by 3D digital artist "Great3Dreams."

Their work is really amazing—check out this Mario-themed piece, this Christmas-themed one, and much more on their Instagram or YouTube.